New Bubba Breaks Ice On Otsego Lake

SIGN OF SPRING

There was a new Bubba on Otsego Lake this afternoon: “Bubba” the Tug Boat, that is, which Lakefront Hotel proprietor Paula Wickoff purchased from Seattle’s harbor last fall and was delivered to the docks at Cooperstown on Thanksgiving Weekend. Ice-breaking is a spring ritual, to avoid damage to the docks at the Lakefront or Landland Shores; last year, however, the ice was particularly thick, and Paula spent hours on end in an icy, unheated cabin. Today, “we never cut this much ice in one day,” Wickoff – waving in photo at left – said by phone from Bubba’s cozily heated cabin. “I couldn’t be more pleased.” In the background is steal-hulled “Blue,” manned by Joe Lepetich and Brian Murphy, which “cut through the ice like steak.” “Bubba” than broke the ice into smaller harmless pieces. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)