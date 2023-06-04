News Briefs: April 6, 2023

Taskforce Sets First Gathering

ONEONTA—Mayor Mark Drnek’s new Welcome Taskforce seeks to ease newcomers’ transition to the Oneonta region, introducing them to all the resources, culture and opportunities available. Targeting those who have recently moved to Oneonta or are considering doing so, and students considering remaining in the area after graduation, the Welcome Taskforce will plan events allowing residents to quickly acclimate and fully integrate as members of the community while also allowing area businesses and service organizations the opportunity to showcase all the local resources. The intent is to encourage new residents by highlighting the vibrancy, health and growth of Oneonta, City of the Hills. The first Welcome Taskforce event is a Mayor’s Welcome Reception from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, April 14 in the Southside Mall Community Room. There will be refreshments and live music, as well as information tables about local amenities and services, community events, and volunteer opportunities. More on the Welcome Taskforce can be found at All4Oneonta.com. Those who fill out and submit the online “Welcome Wagon Intro Form” will receive up-to-date information on taskforce events and operations.

Earth Festival to Return

MILFORD—The Otsego County Conservation Association announced that Earth Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 at Milford Central School. This will be the first time the festival is held in person since before the COVID-19 pandemic. According to an OCCA release, Earth Festival will feature workshops, film screenings from Otsego Land Trust and Otsego 2000, a vendor fair in the school gym, and a children’s activity area. Earth Festival is free to attend, but donations are welcome. Drive-Thru, Drop-Off Recycling will be a separate event this year and will be held at Brewery Ommegang from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 29. For more information, including a vendor list and workshop schedule, visit the OCCA website.

Free Virtual Job Fair Scheduled for April 12

OTSEGO COUNTY—The Mohawk Valley West and Southern Tier Six-County Virtual Job Fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12 and is free and open to the public. The Workforce Development Board of Herkimer, Madison and Oneida Counties, which sponsors the event, encouraged all job seekers and employers in Otsego, Herkimer, Oneida, Madison, Chenango, and Delaware counties to attend.

“If you or someone you know is looking for employment, but are unsure of where to start, the Workforce Development Board is here to help. We provide opportunities to gain new skills through free training, supportive services and job readiness,” Project Director Sommer Edwards said. “We also work as a liaison between employers to help match job seekers with the occupation they are looking for. If you are an employer, and you are looking to grow your workforce, consider joining us at this virtual event to meet new talent and learn more about the services we have available to assist your workforce needs.”

For more information or to register, visit https://www.working-solutions.org/news/free-six-county-virtual-job-fair-april-12-2023.

NYSDOL Seeking Feedback for Employment Study

OTSEGO COUNTY—The New York State Department of Labor has called for public comment and participation in a transgender employment survey. The official survey announcement coincided with Transgender Day of Visibility on March 31. In August, Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation directing the NYSDOL to examine disparities in employment experiences for transgender and gender non-conforming people compared to other New Yorkers. Nationwide studies have found that TGNC people face higher rates of unemployment, workplace discrimination, harassment and violations. To ensure that the study and any subsequent policy discussions center the voices of this community, NYSDOL asked for firsthand accounts of their employment experiences.

According to the department press release, comments submitted through the portal will provide essential anecdotal data to help NYSDOL assess barriers to full employment faced by TGNC individuals and propose policy solutions. These comments will be part of a larger effort to center TGNC voices in this report through qualitative data gathering.

“I thank Governor Hochul and the New York State legislature for commissioning this report so we can get a better picture of the barriers that the transgender and gender non-conforming community faces,” said NYSDOL Commissioner Roberta Reardon. “It is essential we hear from those in the community. The feedback we receive through this process will help us better understand the unique challenges that TGNC employees face in the workplace and inform our efforts to ensure equal opportunities and protections for all workers.”

Submitted comments will be anonymous. However, the NYSDOL asks those who feel comfortable doing so to share their age, race and county to help them collect important demographic data. The portal will provide a blank field for commenters to personalize their gender identity. All information shared is completely confidential and will only be used to inform the study, which will be released later this year.

The public comment portal will be open from March 31 through June 30. Visit dol.ny.gov to access the survey. For other LGBTQIA+ resources, visit New York State’s Office of Mental Health’s LGBTQIA+ webpage, https://omh.ny.gov/omhweb/lgbtqia/.

Otsego Soil, Water District Announces Mini-Grants

COOPERSTOWN—The Otsego County Soil and Water District is accepting applications for conservation mini-grants until Friday, April 7. The grants are intended to support conservation-related projects by educational institutions, nonprofits, and municipalities. Applicants should submit a brief (no more than two pages) description of the project or program, including project or program goals, a budget, an explanation of how the program or project will achieve the goals, and a description of measurable outcomes. Successful applicants will receive up to $1,000.00. Award decisions will be released on April 11. For more information, contact District Manager Christos Galanopoulos at (607) 547-8337 or galanopoulosc@otsegosoilandwater.com.

Bassett Expands Visitation Hours

OTSEGO COUNTY—Bassett Healthcare Network has updated the inpatient visitation policy covering all of its inpatient and clinic facilities. Visitation hours are now 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Visitors must be at least 12 years of age. Up to two visitors are allowed per patient at a time. If necessary, a patient may receive permission to keep a support person overnight.