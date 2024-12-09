News Briefs: December 9, 2024

Comptroller Farm Report Raises Alarms

ALBANY—A new report from State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli found that New York farmers made $8.5 billion in gross income in 2022, representing a 47.8 percent increase from 2017, but that nearly 4,900 farms went under during the same period. Between 2012 and 2022, the state lost about nine percent of its productive farmland, including about 1,700 acres, or around half the area of the 4,046-acre Otsego Lake, to new solar farms. New York is losing farmland faster than the country as a whole. In a release, DiNapoli attributed much of the loss to volatile commodity prices and extreme weather causing unpredictable market conditions, and to the 68 percent increase in hired labor expenses in the decades leading up to 2022.

Assemblyman Chris Tague (R,C-Schoharie), ranking member of the Committee on Agriculture, announced that he will push for a more concerted state effort to support New York’s flagging agriculture sector. In a release, Tague noted that he has raised the issue to colleagues and Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard Ball for years.

Ag. Dept. Seeks Administrators for Grant Program

ALBANY—The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets is now accepting proposals for program administrators for two grants that extend opportunities to farmers who are less likely to enter or succeed in the industry. The department seeks an eligible entity to administer the $2 million second round of the Socially and Economically Disadvantaged Farmers Grant Program, which offers awards of $5,000.00 to $250,000.00 to break down entry barriers to the agriculture sector. For more information, visit https://agriculture.ny.gov/rfp-0322-administrator-socially-and-economically-disadvantaged-farmers-competitive-grant.

The Beginning Farmers Grant Program, offering a similar funding pool to farmers with 10 years of experience or less, also needs an administrative entity. More information may be found at https://agriculture.ny.gov/rfp-0321-administrator-beginning-farmers-competitive-grant-program.

Proposals for either program must be submitted by 3 p.m. on Friday, January 24.

SUNY Delhi Recognized for Student Voting Efforts

DELHI—The ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge recognized SUNY Delhi as one of 471 U.S. colleges and universities that made outstanding efforts to increase student voter participation over the last two years. The honor required 2022 campus voting data, a democratic engagement action plan for 2024 and making a commitment to full student voter participation. SUNY Delhi promoted civic engagement with registration drives, education events and transportation to polling places.

AmeriCU Warns of Holiday Scams

ROME—AmeriCU Credit Union urges caution throughout the holiday season, as the busy time of year, higher number of transactions, and increased charitable giving make scams and fraud more prevalent. In addition to safety initiatives by banking institutions, individuals should think twice and trust their instincts before parting with any money. Do not respond to unfamiliar, urgent texts or calls, give out personal information or passwords, or send money or gift cards to unknown parties. Official checks or prize drawings, links in unfamiliar emails or texts, and any offer that seems too good to be true should also be avoided.

Ag Supervisory Leadership Course Open for Registration

ITHACA—Cornell Agricultural Workforce Development’s upcoming course, “Ag Supervisory Leadership 104: Staffing and Organizing Your Team,” will run on Zoom at 3 p.m. each Thursday from January 23 through February 27, with module 1 class materials released on Friday, January 17. It is designed for farm managers, supervisors, and HR professionals who wish to take their leadership and organization skills to the next level. The course costs $275.00 for New York residents and $325.00 for out-of-state residents, with a $100.00 scholarship available for eligible dairy producers through the Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center. Registration is required by Wednesday, January 22 at 11:59 p.m. Visit https://cvent.me/e5rB4V for more information or to register.

Oneida Nation Comments on Biden Apology

ONEIDA HOMELANDS—Oneida Indian Nation Representative Ray Halbritter released the following statement in response to President Joe Biden’s formal apology for a government-run boarding school system that forcibly separated Native American children from their families for decades:

“We commend President Biden for his willingness to address the historical impact of Indian Boarding School policies, and we are grateful to the Department of Interior and Secretary Haaland for their ongoing efforts to shed light on the trauma caused by these policies. These schools left an indelible imprint on the Oneida Indian Nation and all Native people, and they are not a distant memory for us. Survivors live among our communities and the trauma they endured echoes through our families. Today’s historic apology is an important step forward in addressing the wrongs of the past and bringing our communities together for the benefit of future generations.”

Agricultural Society to Meet

SYRACUSE—The New York State Agricultural Society will hold its 193rd Annual Meeting and Forum at the OnCenter beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursday, January 9. Farmers and other key partners are invited to examine emerging trends and technological advancements that will shape the industry’s future. State Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard A. Ball will deliver his 2025 State of Agriculture Address and provide updates on state government efforts to support farmers. Registration is now open, with a $25.00 discount for participants who sign up by Friday, December 20. Visit www.nysagsociety.org for more information or to register.