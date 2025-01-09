Advertisement. Advertise with us

News Briefs: January 9, 2025

Quilt Registration Slated

COOPERSTOWN—The Fenimore Quilt Club’s highly anticipated 2025 show will be held at the Cooperstown Art Association galleries from February 1 through 16. Registration will be held onsite from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 18. Exhibitors are asked to submit no more than two items. For more information, visit www.cooperstownart.com or contact Lisa Smith at (607) 282-4522.

Winter Sowing Workshop Set

ONEONTA—Otsego County Master Gardener Volunteers will hold a winter sowing workshop at the Southside Mall Community Room from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, January 11. Participants should bring a one-gallon translucent container, like a milk or water jug, scissors and any seeds they wish to use. No experience is necessary, but space is limited and registration is required at https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/. There is a $5.00 fee to cover materials.

OCCA Announces Events

OTSEGO COUNTY—Otsego County Conservation Association released a partial list of upcoming winter events in its Eco-Bulletin on Monday, December 16. Elizabeth Bastiaans, associate professor of biology at SUNY Oneonta, will lead a workshop on identifying and protecting New York’s vernal pool-breeding amphibians at the Clark Sports Center Community Room from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, January 12. There will be a homeschool nature walk day in Wilber Park from 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14, and another at Gilbert Lake State Park from 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11. A “Get the Kids Out” day will be held in Fortin Park from 1-3 p.m. on Monday, January 20.

OCCA will lead an indoor/outdoor hemlock woolly adelgid identification workshop to combat this catastrophic invasive pest insect at the Clark Sports Center from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, January 25. They will then lead a research survey of HWA presence in Texas Schoolhouse State Forest from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, February 15. Bill Ralston will lead a scale solar system model walk at the Compton Bridge Conservation Area at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 2. There will be an easygoing snowshoe walk in Robert V. Riddell State Park from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, February 22. Additionally, OCCA announced that the annual Earth Festival will be held at Milford Central School from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 26.

‘Black Barbie’ To Be Shown

COOPERSTOWN—The First Baptist Church of Cooperstown’s Race, Equity and Justice event series will continue with a free screening of the documentary “Black Barbie” in the upper floor ballroom of the Village Hall from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, January 12. Dr. Gretchen Sorin of the Cooperstown Graduate Program will lead a discussion afterwards. Free pizza and beverages will be available.

For updates on Cooperstown Central School sports results, visit AllOtsego.com

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Earth Fest Returns After Long Hiatus

Earth Fest Returns After Long Hiatus By DAN SULLIVANMILFORD Like so many events in our area, Earth Festival, an environmental event focused on recycling, conservation and sustainability, suspended its annual occurrence for several years due to the COVID emergency. Fortunately, the event sponsor, Otsego County Conservation Association, decided to hold Earth Festival for the first time since 2019. Held on Saturday, April 15 at its customary site, Milford Central School, the event drew a number of vendors and a spirited group of visitors on a beautiful day.…

Happenin’ Otsego: 06-28-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28 Practice Drawing With The Cooperstown Art Association FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with nude models and professional artist Jonathan Pincus on hand to answer questions. $18/session. Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com BLOOD DRIVE – 1-6 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Register at RedCrossBlood.org…

OCCA To Hold Meet, Greet Event

The view from Mohican Farm. (Photo courtesy of Otsego County Conservation Association) OCCA To Hold Meet, Greet Event SPRINGFIELD—The Otsego County Conservation Association will host its “Mohican Meet and Mingle” on Friday, June 9 from 6-9 p.m., adjacent to the historic Ellen Biddle Shipman Garden at Mohican Farm in Springfield. OCCA Executive Director Amy Wyant, board members, and staff will be on hand to talk informally about the organization’s projects and initiatives in areas such as clean energy, environmental education, planning, conservation and more.…