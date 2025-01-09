News Briefs: January 9, 2025

Quilt Registration Slated

COOPERSTOWN—The Fenimore Quilt Club’s highly anticipated 2025 show will be held at the Cooperstown Art Association galleries from February 1 through 16. Registration will be held onsite from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 18. Exhibitors are asked to submit no more than two items. For more information, visit www.cooperstownart.com or contact Lisa Smith at (607) 282-4522.

Winter Sowing Workshop Set

ONEONTA—Otsego County Master Gardener Volunteers will hold a winter sowing workshop at the Southside Mall Community Room from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, January 11. Participants should bring a one-gallon translucent container, like a milk or water jug, scissors and any seeds they wish to use. No experience is necessary, but space is limited and registration is required at https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/. There is a $5.00 fee to cover materials.

OCCA Announces Events

OTSEGO COUNTY—Otsego County Conservation Association released a partial list of upcoming winter events in its Eco-Bulletin on Monday, December 16. Elizabeth Bastiaans, associate professor of biology at SUNY Oneonta, will lead a workshop on identifying and protecting New York’s vernal pool-breeding amphibians at the Clark Sports Center Community Room from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, January 12. There will be a homeschool nature walk day in Wilber Park from 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14, and another at Gilbert Lake State Park from 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11. A “Get the Kids Out” day will be held in Fortin Park from 1-3 p.m. on Monday, January 20.

OCCA will lead an indoor/outdoor hemlock woolly adelgid identification workshop to combat this catastrophic invasive pest insect at the Clark Sports Center from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, January 25. They will then lead a research survey of HWA presence in Texas Schoolhouse State Forest from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, February 15. Bill Ralston will lead a scale solar system model walk at the Compton Bridge Conservation Area at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 2. There will be an easygoing snowshoe walk in Robert V. Riddell State Park from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, February 22. Additionally, OCCA announced that the annual Earth Festival will be held at Milford Central School from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 26.

‘Black Barbie’ To Be Shown

COOPERSTOWN—The First Baptist Church of Cooperstown’s Race, Equity and Justice event series will continue with a free screening of the documentary “Black Barbie” in the upper floor ballroom of the Village Hall from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, January 12. Dr. Gretchen Sorin of the Cooperstown Graduate Program will lead a discussion afterwards. Free pizza and beverages will be available.

