News Briefs: July 26, 2024

Breakfast, Benefit To Aid Marjorie Eldred

HARTWICK—On Saturday, July 27, the Hartwick American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, Post 1567, will host a Breakfast Buffet and Benefit Auction for Marjorie Eldred, who recently lost her son and has been diagnosed with cancer. Breakfast will be served from 8-11 a.m. or until gone.

Organizers said they are providing the benefit to assist Eldred with funeral expenses incurred upon the death of her son, Ryan, long-term medical care for her daughter, and Eldred’s own expenses as she battles cancer.

This event will take place at Hartwick American Legion Post 1567, 3099 County Route 11, Hartwick. The benefit auction runs from 8-11:15 a.m., with drawings to begin at 11:30. Benefit auction donations are currently being accepted. For more information, or to donate, call Julie Schorer at (607) 544-4151.

Blood Drives To Address Shortage

OTSEGO COUNTY—The American Red Cross will hold a series of blood drives in Otsego and Delaware counties to address critical blood and platelet shortages in the late summer. During the month of August, all donors will receive a $20.00 Amazon gift card. To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1 (800) RED-CROSS or use the Red Cross Blood Donor app. Upcoming Delaware County drives include: 316 Main Street in Hancock, 1-6 p.m. on August 5; 53837 State Route 30 in Roxbury, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on August 13; and 27 Harper Street in Stamford, 1-6 p.m. on August 15. Otsego County drives include: 31 Beaver Street in Cooperstown, 12:30-5:30 p.m. on August 2; 1 Hartwick College Drive in Oneonta, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on August 1; 1 Norton Avenue in Oneonta, noon to 5 p.m. on August 7; 5206 State Route 23 in Oneonta, 1-6 p.m. on August 13; 6 Ann Street in Richfield Springs, 2:30-6:30 p.m. on August 13; and 111 Main Street in Worcester, 1-6 p.m. on August 5.