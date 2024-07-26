Advertisement. Advertise with us

News Briefs: July 26, 2024

Breakfast, Benefit To Aid Marjorie Eldred

HARTWICK—On Saturday, July 27, the Hartwick American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, Post 1567, will host a Breakfast Buffet and Benefit Auction for Marjorie Eldred, who recently lost her son and has been diagnosed with cancer. Breakfast will be served from 8-11 a.m. or until gone.

Organizers said they are providing the benefit to assist Eldred with funeral expenses incurred upon the death of her son, Ryan, long-term medical care for her daughter, and Eldred’s own expenses as she battles cancer.

This event will take place at Hartwick American Legion Post 1567, 3099 County Route 11, Hartwick. The benefit auction runs from 8-11:15 a.m., with drawings to begin at 11:30. Benefit auction donations are currently being accepted. For more information, or to donate, call Julie Schorer at (607) 544-4151.

Blood Drives To Address Shortage

OTSEGO COUNTY—The American Red Cross will hold a series of blood drives in Otsego and Delaware counties to address critical blood and platelet shortages in the late summer. During the month of August, all donors will receive a $20.00 Amazon gift card. To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1 (800) RED-CROSS or use the Red Cross Blood Donor app. Upcoming Delaware County drives include: 316 Main Street in Hancock, 1-6 p.m. on August 5; 53837 State Route 30 in Roxbury, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on August 13; and 27 Harper Street in Stamford, 1-6 p.m. on August 15. Otsego County drives include: 31 Beaver Street in Cooperstown, 12:30-5:30 p.m. on August 2; 1 Hartwick College Drive in Oneonta, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on August 1; 1 Norton Avenue in Oneonta, noon to 5 p.m. on August 7; 5206 State Route 23 in Oneonta, 1-6 p.m. on August 13; 6 Ann Street in Richfield Springs, 2:30-6:30 p.m. on August 13; and 111 Main Street in Worcester, 1-6 p.m. on August 5.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Happenin’ Otsego: 06-28-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28 Practice Drawing With The Cooperstown Art Association FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with nude models and professional artist Jonathan Pincus on hand to answer questions. $18/session. Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com BLOOD DRIVE – 1-6 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Register at RedCrossBlood.org…

Happenin’ Otsego: 06-23-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JUNE 23 Huntington Memorial Library Kick’s Off Summer Reading KICK-OFF—5:30 p.m. The Summer Reading Program starts with a bang, featuring food, fun and more. Youth who register will receive a cute backpack filled with information. The theme of the program this year is “Better Together.” Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit facebook.com/hmloneonta/ BLOOD DRIVE—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. Register at RedCrossBlood.org BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 5 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross.…

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-14-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14 Otsego 2000 Presents Series On Local Historic Preservation HISTORIC PRESERVATION—5:30 p.m. Otsego 2000’s series on preserving local history presents Cooperstown Graduate Program Professor of Material Culture Cindy Falk for “All the Colors of the Rainbow: Deciphering Historic Paint Colors,” an overview of historic paint colors, how their popularity changed over time, and what colors were likely used architecturally and why. Upper Susquehanna Cultural Center, North Main Street, Milford. (607) 547-8881 or visit facebook.com/otsego2000/ BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Quality Inn, 5206 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Register at redcrossblood.org…