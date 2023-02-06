News Briefs: June 2, 2023

NYCON, Scriven Extend Deadline for Mini-Grant Applications

ONEONTA—The New York Council of Nonprofits has extended the deadline for its 2023 Otsego County Mini-Grant Program to Monday, June 5. The focus of this effort is to measurably improve the governance and management of qualifying Otsego County 501c3 charitable nonprofits. Initiated in 2004, the program is made possible with underwriting from The Scriven Foundation.The Mini-Grant Program is an important resource for local nonprofits facing significant challenges or striving to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of organizational management, governance, and/or program services. “The foundation is proud to support this program as we recognize how important it is that our local nonprofits have access to high-quality advice and training as they seek to fully serve their clients and communities,” said Jane Forbes Clark, president of The Scriven Foundation. There is a total of $50,000.00 of grant funds available, with grant awards ranging from $500.00 to $2,500.00 per nonprofit applicant. Grants will be awarded competitively to qualifying nonprofits with approved project activities. It is recommended that applicants review the 2023 grant criteria before applying, at http://bit.ly/41hLV4Y. The grant application can be accessed at https://nycon.tfaforms.net/f/otsegominigrant2023.Award announcements will be made between June 1 and July 1.

Woodside Hall to Host Open House, Job Fair

COOPERSTOWN—Woodside Hall will be open to the public from 2-5 p.m. on June 3. Visitors will be welcomed for tours, snacks and employment information.

Land Trust Requests Brookwood Garden Volunteers

COOPERSTOWN—Otsego Land Trust requested volunteers for the annual Brookwood Garden planting. The community event will take place from 1:00-4:00 p.m. on June 4 and 6. Registration is requested. For more information or to sign up, contact info@otsegolandtrust.org.

CANO Announces Summer Arts Classes

ONEONTA—The Community Arts Network of Oneonta has announced an expanded Summer Arts Classes program. Classes for children ages 6-12 have been part of CANO’s programming for years, but this is the first year with extensive teen and adult classes. They will include “Beginner Guitar” with Mark Pawkett, “Summer Arts for Teens” and “Summer Arts for Kids.” The first class, on June 5, will be “Plein Air Painting in Watercolor” with artist Emily Falco.

“Art is everywhere. CANO aims to provide a safe space where community members can learn, listen, support, and create with one another,” said CANO Executive Director Hope Von Stengel. CANO will announce scholarship opportunities for qualifying children and teens in mid-June. E-mail art-education@canoneonta.org for information. To register for CANO’s art classes, or to find out more, go to canoneonta.org.

Otsego Master Gardeners to Host Gardenside Talk

COOPERSTOWN—Otsego Master Gardeners will host a live Zoom Gardenside Talk with Dr. Douglas Tallamy on June 8 titled “Bringing Nature Home to Our Gardens and Communities.” Dr. Tallamy, TA Baker professor of agriculture and natural resources at the University of Delaware, is an award-winning researcher and conservationist whose work advocates for developing home gardens and community landscapes that bridge the gaps between parks and preserves by providing habitat for native species of plants and animals. His research leads to suggestions for what we, individually and collectively, can do to support functioning ecosystems. The talk may be viewed on Zoom or at a watch party at the Clark Sports Center. For more information or to register, visit https://reg.cce.cornell.edu/Bringing_Nature_Home_243.

Hartwick College Celebrates Commencement May 20

ONEONTA—Hartwick College conferred degrees on 250 graduating students during its 91st Commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 20. The ceremony was held on Elmore Field, where 249 baccalaureate students and two master’s students were honored. An honorary degree was conferred on Francesca Zambello, artistic and general director emerita of the Glimmerglass Festival and artistic director of Washington National Opera. Josh Rawitch, president of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, gave the commencement address.

Bloomberg Philanthropies Honors SUNY Oneonta

ONEONTA—Bloomberg Philanthropies recognized SUNY Oneonta as an American Talent Initiative High-Flier, a group of 28 high-graduation rate institutions that lead the nation in access and outcomes for lower-income students. Oneonta received the distinction for its high Pell Grant share and innovative recruitment, enrollment, and retention practices. Since ATI’s launch in 2016, SUNY Oneonta has maintained one of the highest Pell proportions in the 138 tracked institutions.

“SUNY Oneonta has for many years worked to establish programs that increase access and support for Pell-eligible students,” said university President Alberto J.F. Cardelle. “The State University of New York’s Educational Opportunity Program, the federal College Assistance Migrant Program and our own Access to College Excellence program have been providing talented students who may not have had regular pathways to higher education an opportunity to join the academic community at SUNY Oneonta. Each of these programs provides students with counseling, mentoring, and other wraparound services that support student success and increase retention and graduation rates.”

For more information, visit https://americantalentinitiative.org/.