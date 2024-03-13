“Sugaring Off Sundays” events at The Farmers’ Museum will continue on March 17 and 24. (Photo courtesy of The Farmers’ Museum)

News Briefs: March 13, 2024

‘Sugaring Off Sundays’ Continue

COOPERSTOWN—The Farmers’ Museum has two remaining “Sugaring Off Sundays” events in March. The weekly event features historic maple sugaring demonstrations, children’s activities and many other events. A full pancake breakfast with real local syrup will be served from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. All other activities run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Members of the Otsego County Maple Producers will be on hand to discuss techniques and offer products for sale. “Sugaring Off Sundays” will be held on March 17 and 24. For more information, visit FarmersMuseum.org.

Scriven Foundation, NYCON Announce Mini-Grants

OTSEGO COUNTY—The New York Council of Nonprofits and The Scriven Foundation announced the launch of the 2024 Otsego County Mini-Grant Program to improve the management of qualifying Otsego County 501c3 nonprofits. Applications will be accepted through Monday, March 25. There is a total of $50,000.00 available in grant awards ranging from $500.00 to $2,500.00. Eligibility criteria and application materials may be found at https://nycon.tfaforms.net/389784.

Audubon Plans Trip to Montezuma Refuge

ONEONTA—Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society Board Director Chris DeCesare will lead a birding trip to Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge on Saturday, March 23 to view migratory waterfowl and shorebirds on their annual journey to their breeding grounds. The 50,000-acre wetland refuge north of Cayuga Lake is a globally significant Important Bird Area critical to many migratory routes. Past sightings include a variety of ducks, snow geese, swans, bald eagles, herons and sandhill cranes.

Participants will meet at the Refuge Headquarters at 10 a.m., while those wishing to carpool can congregate at the Dietz Street parking lot across from the Oneonta YMCA at 7:30 a.m. This is an all-day trip with an expected return time of 5 p.m. Participants should bring lunch, snacks, water and proper clothing and footwear. For more information, contact DeCesare at (607) 244-5496 or chris.decesare444@gmail.com