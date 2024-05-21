News Briefs: May 21, 2024

Price Chopper Announces Food Drive

SCHENECTADY—Price Chopper/Market 32 announced a two-month “Fill a Glass with Hope/Fill a Plate with Promise” campaign in partnership with the Northeastern American Dairy Association, Garelick Farms and local food banks. From May 1 to June 30, customers will have the opportunity to round up their totals at the checkout to directly support local food banks. When school lets out for the summer, 22 million children lose access to free or reduced-price meals that they rely on for basic nutrition. For more information, visit www.pricechopper.com.

Frazier Endorsed by Eleanor’s Legacy

DELHI—Michele Frazier, candidate for the 51st New York State Senate District, announced on Thursday, May 2 that she received the endorsement of Eleanor’s Legacy, a political non-profit that supports pro-choice Democratic women running for office in New York.

“I understand from personal experience how critically important it is that women have control over our own healthcare decisions,” Frazier said. “I almost died during my first labor. While I was being rushed into the OR, the doctor asked my husband who they should save if they had to make the choice. That is not a decision that should involve politicians. I’m thankful that both my child and I survived. And I’m thankful that my doctors were able to act without fear of prosecution by extremist, anti-choice politicians.”

AAA Offers Bicycle Safety Advice, Resources

UTICA—May is Bicycle Safety Month and AAA Northeast urges all drivers to take responsibility for preventing crashes as the weather warms and more cyclists hit the roads. More than 1,100 cyclists were killed in traffic crashes in 2022, including 52 in New York. More than 7,300 were injured across the state in the same year.

“Respect on the roads between cyclists and drivers alike can go a long way to ensuring streets can be safe for all users,” said Patti Artessa, director of public affairs outreach at AAA Northeast. “As warmer temperatures bring more people outside, now is the time for drivers to be ready to share the road with cyclists and for those on bikes to refresh their safe riding skills.”

AAA urges drivers to check for cyclists before opening doors or pulling out from a parking space, take extra care at intersections, share the road and keep bike lanes clear at all times, and never drive distracted. Cyclists can stay safe by following all rules of the road, wearing safety and visibility gear, traveling in groups, and taking proper care of their equipment.

AAA Northeast also reminds members that they automatically receive two bicycle calls a year; in the event of a bike breakdown, AAA roadside assistance will transport cyclist and bicycle anywhere within 10 miles at no cost.

OCCA Announces Upcoming Programs

OTSEGO COUNTY—Otsego County Conservation Association announced a number of upcoming programs for the spring and early summer. OCCA will train volunteers in basic hiking trail maintenance at the parking area on Arnold Lake Road in Milford from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 1. The annual Goodyear Lake Paddle and Pull will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, June 2. Participants can bring their own watercraft or borrow one at no charge for a day on the water removing invasive water chestnut.

The June OCCA mushroom walk will be held at the highest point of Vibbard Road in Cooperstown from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, June 2. Margret Grebowicz will lead participants to forage for edible mushrooms. Attendees should wear hiking clothes and shoes that can get muddy. OCCA will co-host a day removing invasive European frog-bit plants from Summit Lake and Weaver Lake in Springfield from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 9. The group will meet at Mohican Farm, 7207 State Route 80 in Springfield at 10. Registration at https://catskillcenter.org/events is required.

OCCA Board President Donna Vogler will lead a Midsummer wildflower walk at the SUNY Oneonta Biological Field Station, 5838 State Route 80 in Cooperstown, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 15. For more information on these events, visit occainfo.org.

SUNY Oneonta Receives State Funding Increase

ONEONTA—SUNY Oneonta announced that the State University of New York Board of Trustees increased its funding by 12.7 percent ($1.8 million) from 2024 as part of the fiscal year 2025 Enacted New York State budget.

“SUNY Oneonta is thankful for SUNY and New York’s State’s investment in public higher education,” said SUNY Oneonta President Alberto Cardelle. “The increase in funding to our campus from the 2025 New York State budget will allow us to nurture a community where Oneonta students grow intellectually, thrive socially and live purposefully.”

FAM To Host Programs on Women in the Arts

COOPERSTOWN—Fenimore Art Museum will present a series of Zoom discussions on women artists and their recognition in museums and the broader culture. The live discussions will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursdays: June 27 and July 25. The series is presented in conjunction with the exhibition “As They Saw It: Women Artists Then & Now,” on view through Monday, September 2. The program is free, with a suggested donation of $10.00, but registration is required. Visit www.fenimoreart.org for more information or to sign up.