News Briefs: May 9, 2024

BoE Announces Primaries

OTSEGO COUNTY—The Otsego County Board of Elections announced that there will be Democratic and Republican primaries in June. Democrats in the 102nd state Assembly District (Cherry Valley, Decatur, Middlefield, Otsego, Roseboom, Springfield, Westford and Worcester) will have a primary for assemblymember. Republicans in the Town of Richfield will have a primary for an unexpired council member position. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25. Voters must be an enrolled member of a party to participate in a primary. The last day for new voters to register is Saturday, June 15. The BoE must receive early mail or absentee ballot online or by mail by June 15. Voters may apply in person for ballots until Monday, June 24. Early voting will be held from June 15 to 23. For more information, visit voteotsegocountyny.gov.

Garden Club Receives Grant

RICHFIELD SPRINGS—The Garden Club of Richfield Springs has received a grant for $4,000.00 from the Small Grants Fund of the Community Foundation for South Central New York to support the Gateway Project at the Richfield Springs reservoir.

The Garden Club has been working at the reservoir since 1948, to achieve the mission of improving the quality of life for the community through beautification initiatives. In 1968, shrubs and trees were added to the plantings and in 1996 a grant supported the pump house project. According to a press release, time has taken its toll and the plantings have become overgrown.

Garden Club volunteers have been preparing the site for native plantings and a water supply that will improve the appearance of the reservoir, located at the eastern gateway to the village on State Route 20. Continued work will be required after this phase of the project is completed and the Garden Club has plans to work with other community organizations to take the next steps in the process, officials said.

Summer Hours Now for CFM

COOPERSTOWN—The Cooperstown Farmers’ Market announced that it will open an hour earlier from May 4 through December. Its new hours will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. In addition to returning vendors, a number of new local producers will join the market for the first time this season. They include Bison Island Ranch, offering bison meat, plant-based ice cream maker Vêsucré and Leatherstocking Exotics, featuring bonsai and orchids.

“May is the traditional start to the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market’s new season, when we welcome new and returning vendors as well as beloved spring favorites like asparagus, wild leeks, spring onions, radishes, fresh flowers, and more,” said Ellen Pope, executive director of Otsego 2000, which operates the market. “There’s no better place to be on a Saturday in Cooperstown than the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, especially with the promise of springtime in the air.”

Heitz To Speak on Fly Creek

HARTWICK—The Otsego County Historical Association will feature its first educational program of the season on Thursday, May 9 at 6:30 p.m., when local historian Tom Heitz hosts a presentation titled, “The ‘Fly’ in Fly Creek.” Formerly the librarian at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, a longtime employee of The Farmers’ Museum and former editor of “The Freeman’s Journal,” Heitz will discuss the history of Fly Creek, a mill town first established in 1856.

The program will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Road 11, Hartwick. Admission is free and light refreshments will be served after the talk.

Stefanik Files DoJ Complaint

WASHINGTON, D.C.—New York Congress-woman and Chair of the House Republican Conference Elise Stefanik announced that she filed an ethics complaint with the Department of Justice’s Office of Professional Responsibility against Special Counsel Jack Smith. It alleges that Smith, a SUNY Oneonta graduate who oversees the prosecution of former President Donald Trump in two cases involving alleged mishandling of classified documents and attempts to overturn the 2020 election, is illegally abusing federal resources to interfere in the 2024 election.

‘Sidney Days’ Benefits Helios

SIDNEY—Several local businesses in Sidney announced a special two-day Mother’s Day event to benefit Helios Care. A portion of all sales on Friday and Saturday, May 10 and 11 at Amara’s Alchemy, Sidney Flowers and Gifts, Two Rivers Optical, Gavin’s Pizzeria, Machos Tacos, and Joe’s Pizzeria will benefit the patients and families served by Helios. More information, including the hours and locations of participating businesses, may be found at https://www.helioscare.org/events/.

Village Calls for Local Authors

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown area authors are invited to participate in a celebration of local authors during the Village Library of Cooperstown’s 75th birthday celebration, Tuesday, May 28 through Sunday, June 2.

They may join the “Celebrate our Authors” display by sending a photo, a brief bio of their writing experiences and a list of their books to VLOCprograms@gmail.com by Monday, May 20.

Authors can also attend the “Meet our Authors” event at the birthday party from 1-3 p.m. on June 2. Each participant will have space at the library to greet partygoers and, if they wish, to display and sign books. Registration by e-mail is required by Tuesday, May 28. The birthday party will feature crafts, music, library history, a silent auction, testimonials to the library’s role, remarks by Jane Forbes Clark and cake.

Scholarship Deadline Nearing

COOPERSTOWN—The Cooperstown Art Association offers up to $1,400.00 in awards to students planning to pursue art at the college level who will graduate from any Clark Scholarship-eligible school district in 2024. Applications must be submitted via the free online portal by 4 p.m. on Friday, June 7, with no exceptions. Applicants should provide a portfolio of five pieces that best represent their work and artistic abilities. For more information or to apply, visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/art-scholarship.html.

Support Group Announced

ONEONTA—Helios Care will offer a Caregiver Support Group at 1 FoxCare Drive in Oneonta throughout the months of May, June and July. Meetings will be held in the large conference room or virtually from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursdays. Sessions will take place on May 23, June 6, June 20 and July 18. The group will help connect local caregivers with others, identify resources and provide strategies for self-care. Grief professionals will facilitate discussions. The group is free to attend, but requires registration by calling (607) 432-5525.

Garden Club Events Planned

RICHFIELD SPRINGS—The Garden Club of Richfield Springs announced save-the-dates for two upcoming annual events. Their plant sale will be held at the Richfield Springs Public Library from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 1. The Third Annual Health and Wellness Fair will take place in Spring Park from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 7.

Extreme Heat Subject of Talk

COOPERSTOWN—Connections at Clark Sports Center will host a talk on the prevention and management of extreme heat events for seniors at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 16. Representatives from the Office for the Aging, NYSEG and Clark Sports Center will discuss the danger that these increasingly common weather events pose to older adults, and the steps taken locally to manage them.

‘Madama Butterfly’ Screened

ONEONTA—Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center will screen Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly,” the last Metropolitan Opera HD broadcast of the 2023-24 season, at 12:55 p.m. on Saturday, May 11. Tickets are $22.00 for adults, $20.00 for seniors, $15.00 for Glimmerglass Guild members and $12.00 for students. The doors open at 11:45 a.m., with food available before the broadcast and during intermission. There will also be a free educational program about the opera at 12:15 p.m. For more information, contact gdoyle@foothillspac.org or call (607) 434-8458.