News Briefs: November 28, 2024

Bassett Healthcare To Host Blood Drives in Oneonta, Sidney

OTSEGO COUNTY—Bassett Healthcare Network will host two American Red Cross blood drives. One will be held in the Levine Center at A.O. Fox Hospital in Oneonta from noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4. The next will be in the second floor conference room at A.O. Fox Tri-Town Campus in Sidney from 2-6 p.m. on Monday, December 9. Donation appointments may be made by calling 1 (800) 733-2767, visiting www.redcrossblood.org, or using the Red Cross Blood Donor App. Walk-ins are also welcome.

‘Cookies and Crafts’ to Return

ONEONTA—The Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta’s 37th annual Cookies and Crafts vendor fair will be held at 12 Ford Avenue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 7. Local vendors will offer hand-crafted jewelry, pottery, mittens, clothing and African fabric to benefit Youchaou’s School in Mali. Food options will include corn chowder, vegetarian chili, muffins, and assorted holiday baked goods.

Art Exhibits Open at SUNY O

ONEONTA—SUNY Oneonta’s final three art exhibitions of the fall semester are available to view during class hours or by appointment through Saturday, December 14. “Beyond the Classroom,” on display in the Martin-Mullin Gallery, features work by a dozen Art Department faculty members in a wide variety of mediums. “Little Blue Ribbon,” a solo exhibition by Assistant Professor of Photography Wesley Bernard, is on view in the Project Space Gallery. Another solo show, “Faces,” by art and design student Kento Igarashi ’24, will be in the Open Space Gallery. Admission is free and open to the public, and visitor parking passes are available through the University Police Department.

Holiday Parade Scheduled

UNADILLA—The Unadilla Chamber of Commerce invites all community members to participate in the Santa Parade on Friday, December 13. Line-up begins at the Exit 10 entrance, across from 123 Main Street, at 5:30 p.m., with step-off at 6. Children can meet Santa at the William Bauer Community Center after the parade.

Hurricane Benefit Planned

ONEONTA—DrumQuest and the Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Avenue, will host a Friends’ Concert for Hurricane Relief from 2-4:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 14. A limited number of performer spots are still available for any musician, dancer, singer-songwriter or poet who wishes to contribute; contact Jimbo Talbot at (727) 692-6075 or jim@drumquest.com for more information. Admission is by donation, with no one turned away for lack of funds. All proceeds will provide food, water, clothing and shelter to victims of hurricanes Helene and Milton in Asheville, North Carolina and St. Petersburg, Florida. Donations may also be made directly to the 501(c)(3) organizations Beloved Asheville and Sacred Lands Preservation and Education.

‘Scoop it Up!’ Auction Returns

COOPERSTOWN—The Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce’s fifth annual Scoop it Up! online auction will run from Saturday, November 30 through Monday, December 16. More than 20 local small businesses, organizations and museums will offer their products and services, swag and gift cards for holiday gifting. Visit 32Auctions.com for more information.