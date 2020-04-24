No New Cases In Past 2 Days

COOPERSTOWN – No new cases of COVID-19 have surfaced in Otsego County since Wednesday, county Public Health Director Heidi Bond reported a few minutes ago.

Local confirmed cases remain steady at 57, deaths remain steady at 4 (since March 13) and three people remain hospitalized locally with the disease.

Of the 57 people stricken, 41 have recovered, up six from Wednesday.

There are 23 people in mandatory and precautionary quarantine, and 190 have been released from isolation/quarantine.

In all, 987 people tested negative.

The county DOH continues to investigate and perform contact tracing on all positive COVID cases.

Bond said social distancing remains a very important way to reduce the spread of illness.