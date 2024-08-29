Advertisement. Advertise with us

Non-lead Ammo Rebate Offered to Deer Hunters

NEW YORK STATE—New York deer hunters can receive a $60.00 rebate for non-lead ammunition purchased for the 2024-25 season. Fragments from lead ammunition can travel up to 18 inches through a carcass from the point of impact, and pose a serious health risk to animals further up the food chain. Bald eagles are especially vulnerable, and researchers believe that lead ammunition imposes a major restraint on their population recovery. A multi-year cooperative project by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, Conservation Science Global, U.S. Geological Survey and the New York Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit at Cornell University seeks to understand the impact of non-lead ammunition on bald and golden eagle populations. Hunters will receive the $60.00 rebate upon producing a receipt and completing brief pre- and post-season surveys. For more information, visit https://huntersforeagleconservation.org/new-york/.

