Marcus Villagran’s stoneware tile and wood sculpture of Bob Dylan (36x30x2 inches). (Photo by Teresa Winchester)

Nonagenarian Channels Dylan in Sculpture, Paintings

By TERESA WINCHESTER

BUTTERNUTS

On Friday, September 20, Marcus Villagran, 92, sat at the kitchen table in a 125-year-old farmhouse in the Town of Butternuts, where he lives with his fellow ceramic artist and partner of 10 years, Elizabeth Nields. He cut a striking figure, wearing a rust-colored fedora over his shock of white hair and an army green woolen overshirt. He was using scissors to slice up apples, gathered from a tree on his property and already peeled and halved. He planned to serve his applesauce at his September 22 opening, held at the Dunderberg Gallery, a renovated hardware store he owns and operates in Gilbertsville.

His exhibit is titled “Jack of Hearts: Sculpture and Paintings by Marcus Villagran.” The title refers to “Lily, Rosemary, and the Jack of Hearts,” a nine-minute-long narrative ballad recorded by Bob Dylan for his 1975 album, “Blood on the Tracks.” It is the tale of an abusive diamond mine owner (Big Jim), a bank robber (the Jack of Hearts), Lily (a dancer having an affair with Big Jim), and Rosemary (Big Jim’s long-suffering wife). Ultimately, as the song recounts, Rosemary hangs for the murder of Big Jim.

Villagran sees the song as “a story about a mythical being who never had to win a card game or a boxing match or any kind of fight.”

“It’s a purely mythical event,” he said.

At the exhibit opening, singer-songwriter Keith Torgan performed the song.

Villagran said his mother played piano and was “the singer in the family.”

“She taught me to love all music, but I somehow overlooked Bob Dylan. I’m embarrassed that I’ve only been aware of him for about three years,” Villagran said.

What drew Villagran to Dylan at this late date?

“Words,” said the artist. “He has all the words that I want to use to describe life in my time. I encompass all of his time—and more. I have all the books and all the recordings of every song he’s written up until 2021. He has written an excellent book about his life.”

A poster in Gilbertsville’s Dunderberg Gallery, featuring one of ceramic artist Marcus Villagran’s paintings of the folksinger Bob Dylan. (Photo by Teresa Winchester)

Villagran was referring to “Chronicles: Volume 1” which, in 2004, was a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award.

Villagran’s exhibit features approximately 50 Dylan paintings and sculptures in the gallery’s front space. Villagran describes these works as “abstract realism.” Paintings from his “previous life” may be viewed in the gallery’s back room.

In the 1960s, Villagran worked at North Hoover Street studios, where he came into contact with recognized clay and ceramic sculptors such as John Mason, Peter Voulkos and Mike Frimkess. For many years he earned a living as a production potter, but his life’s work has been bold sculpture. He holds degrees from Chouinard Art Institute and Otis College of Art and Design in Los Angeles.

He has exhibited widely and has received awards at juried shows, including first prize for sculpture at the 2006 Contemporary Clay ‘06 show in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Since settling in this area, he has exhibited at Cooperstown’s Smithy Center for the Arts, Green County Council of the Arts, Elizabeth Nields Clay Workshop, Community Arts Network of Oneonta and others.

The Dunderberg Gallery is located at 118 Marion Avenue. The “Jack of Hearts” exhibit runs through the holidays, Villagran said, noting that he may be adding pieces to it from time to time. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays. Information on the gallery is available at dunderberggallary.com