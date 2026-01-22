Advertisement. Advertise with us

Letter from Chip Northrup

There Are Good Republicans

Some of the most courageous and principled people in politics today are Republicans, including Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky, former Republican representative Justin Amash of Michigan, and Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky.

They are the kind of libertarian Republicans that balance budgets at the state and local level. They follow both the spirit and the letter of the law and do not indulge in partisan cult-like theatrics. They are, in short, the kinds of Republicans that can still be found at the state and local level, including right here in Cooperstown. They pointedly are not members of the MAGA scam—that promised a balanced budget in four years, promised no more wars and the release of the unredacted Epstein files. Unlike many other Republicans, they were not conned.

Some of their fellow Republicans that took the MAGA bait—such as Marjorie Taylor Greene and our own former representative, Elise Stefanik—came to regret their support of the MAGA scam. I say to them: Welcome back to sanity. Welcome back to the party of John McCain and Dwight Eisenhower and of all the other state and local Republicans that balance their budgets, uphold the Constitution, and treat people with compassion. Welcome home. Honest Abe would be proud of you.

Chip Northrup
Cooperstown

