Numbers Don’t Jibe, But Message Does: COVID’s On A Roll

ONEONTA – The numbers don’t agree, but they tell the same story: COVID-19 continues its rampage through the SUNY Oneonta community:

• At 7:10 this evening, the county Health Department department reported tallying 51 new cases today, 50 at SUNY Oneonta, and the 51st Hartwick College’s third. The total for the past five months is 506, and the SUNY Oneonta total is 384.

• At 8:07 p.m, 57 minutes later, SUNY Oneonta reported receiving 118 more positive test results this afternoon. It said the campus total is now 507, or 123 more than the county’s total. Overall, 117 are in isolation and 46 are in quarantine on campus, awaiting test results.

County Public Health Director Heidi Bond said any reporting discrepancy is “due to timing,” adding “the total confirmed number may fluctuate slightly due to duplication.”

According to the county, there are still no new hospitalization.