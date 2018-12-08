Nutcracker Dazzles

On Opening Night

The Fokine Ballet opened it’s 30th year this evening with it’s annual production of Tchaikovsky’s holiday classic “The Nutcracker”. Above, dancers Sabrina Blacklock, Zherlin Ndudi, Sarah Vesterfelt, Chase Vining,Bel Pickering, Micheal Wozniak, Hilary Reiter, Joseph Oster, Natalia Chersia and Patrick Lennon fill the stage during one of the final numbers. Below, guests of the Silberhouse party marvel at the mechanical soldier dolls (Sariah Vesterfelt and Juliana Fauth). Performances continue tomorrow at 1pm & 7pm. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

