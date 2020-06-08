Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › NY Pizzeria Aiming For July 4 Opening NY Pizzeria Aiming For July 4 Opening 06/08/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News NY Pizzeria Aiming For July 4 Opening Proprietor Bob Teel of Teel Concrete Construction, Richfield Springs, spent Sunday digging up the sidewalk in front of Cooperstown’s New York Pizzeria, which is undergoing a major renovation and expansion. Teel said he and Joe Vezza, who also owns Upstate Grill & Grill and Bocca Osteria in Cooperstown, goes back to Vezza’s first entrepreneurial venture, Richfield Springs’ New York Pizzeria. Teel Concrete was continuing with the job today. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)