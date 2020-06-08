By: Jim Kevlin  06/08/2020  2:07 pm
NY Pizzeria Aiming For July 4 Opening

Proprietor Bob Teel of Teel Concrete Construction, Richfield Springs, spent Sunday digging up the sidewalk in front of Cooperstown’s New York Pizzeria, which is undergoing a major renovation and expansion. Teel said he and Joe Vezza, who also owns Upstate Grill & Grill and Bocca Osteria in Cooperstown, goes back to Vezza’s first entrepreneurial venture, Richfield Springs’ New York Pizzeria.  Teel Concrete was continuing with the job today.  (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)

