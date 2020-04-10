Oberacker: Hand-Sanitizer Distributed, Starting Monday

SCHENEVUS – Peter Oberacker’s Form Tech Solutions lab has spent the week producing hand-sanitizers, and will begin distributing 4-7 Monday afternoon at the Schenevus Fire Department.

“We’ll have a tent outside the first department,” said Oberacker, who is running the state Senate on the Republican line to succeed Jim Seward, R-Milford. “You can drive up, and we’ll hand out one free bottle per household while supply lasts.”

A second distribution is planned 4-7 p.m. Wedneday, April 15, also at the fire department.