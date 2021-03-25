By: Jim Kevlin  03/25/2021  5:31 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking NewsOberacker To Urge Probe In Nursing-Home Deaths

Oberacker To Urge Probe In Nursing-Home Deaths

 03/25/2021    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

‘WE CARE’ REMEMBRANCE SOUGHT

Oberacker To Urge Probe

In Nursing-Home Deaths

Senator Oberacker speaks with Anne Brancati, from Voices for Seniors advocacy group, after the “We Care” Remembrance Day memorial event in Albany today. Anne’s mother, Eleanor Ablett Brancati, 86, passed away Jan. 25 at the Fort Hudson Nursing Home in Fort Edward. (Jeff Bishop photo)

ALBANY – State Sen. Peter Oberacker, R-Schenevus, today attended a memorial gathering marking the one-year anniversary of the Cuomo Administration’s order that sent COVID-positive patients directly into New York’s nursing homes.

Oberacker told the gathering he is co-sponsoring a Senate Resolution (J554) which would designate March 25 as “We Care” Remembrance Day.

“Taking time today to honor those who passed away alone, without loved ones by their side, was a somber moment,” Oberacker said.  ” Now we need to stand up and take action on their behalf.”

So in conjunction with today’s remembrance, Oberacker joined his Republican colleagues in sending a letter to state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, urging him to make a formal referral to Attorney General Letitia James to further investigate potential misconduct in the nursing home situation.

“We cannot stop investigating until the full story is exposed,” he said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Prove you're not a robot: *