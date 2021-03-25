Oberacker To Urge Probe In Nursing-Home Deaths

‘WE CARE’ REMEMBRANCE SOUGHT

ALBANY – State Sen. Peter Oberacker, R-Schenevus, today attended a memorial gathering marking the one-year anniversary of the Cuomo Administration’s order that sent COVID-positive patients directly into New York’s nursing homes.

Oberacker told the gathering he is co-sponsoring a Senate Resolution (J554) which would designate March 25 as “We Care” Remembrance Day.

“Taking time today to honor those who passed away alone, without loved ones by their side, was a somber moment,” Oberacker said. ” Now we need to stand up and take action on their behalf.”

So in conjunction with today’s remembrance, Oberacker joined his Republican colleagues in sending a letter to state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, urging him to make a formal referral to Attorney General Letitia James to further investigate potential misconduct in the nursing home situation.

“We cannot stop investigating until the full story is exposed,” he said.