Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Oberacker Volunteers Place Signs, Pick Up Trash Oberacker Volunteers Place Signs, Pick Up Trash 07/30/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Oberacker Volunteers Place Signs, Pick Up Trash Gary DuBois, left, a longtime friend and campaign volunteer for Republican Senate hopeful Peter Oberacker, picks up trash along Route 7 in Schenevus as Ed Huber hammers in one of Oberacker’s campaign signs. Since they started three weeks ago, they’ve taken to cleaning up the area where they place signs; first weed-whacking, and then collecting debris. In all, they’ve collected seven bags of garbage from the highways around the county. ‘We’re adopting all the highways,” said DuBois. “We’re doing the right thing because it’s the right thing to do.” (Libby Cudmore/AllOTSEGO.com)