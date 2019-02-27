OHS Basketball Game

Postponed Due To Snow

ONEONTA – The Oneonta Yellowjackets semi-final game against Seaton Catholic has been postponed due to a Winter Weather Advisory from the National Weather Service in Binghamton and Albany. that warns of four to six inches of snow this afternoon through tomorrow morning.

The game will be held 7 p.m. tomorrow at Seaton Catholic.

In Cooperstown, all after-school activities have been cancelled after 4 p.m.. Elementary School Homework Club and the late bus will still be offered. The 4-6 Hall of Fame program has been cancelled, and the Anti-Social Media presentation will be rescheduled, according to a release from the Cooperstown Central School.