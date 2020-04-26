One New Report Of Coronavirus Reported Today

COOPERSTOWN – County Public Health Director Heidi Bond a few minutes ago reported the first new case of coronavirus in Otsego County since last Thursday.

As 11 a.m. today, that brings the total in-county cases so far to 58, of which three are hospitalized and 45 have recovered.

Deaths remain at four, with the last death being reported April 27, more than a week ago.

Three cases remain hospitalized, the same as Friday.

There are 15 people in mandatory or precautionary quarantine, down from 23 on Friday.

In all, 209 people have been released from isolation/quarantine, 20 more than the 190 reported Friday.