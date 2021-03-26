Oneonta Attorney Gouldin Runs To Succeed Bernier

ONEONTA – Oneonta City Judge Lucy Bernier announced her retirement this morning; and Attorney Bob Gouldin this afternoon announced his candidacy to succeed her. Both are Democrats.

Gouldin is the only candidate to have filed his petitions by the deadline of Thursday at 5 p.m. However, independent candidates can circulate petitions by May 25 to get on the ballot.

The candidate has lived and practiced in Oneonta for over 20 years, and was recently appointed city prosecutor by Mayor Gary Herzig. Before that, Gouldin had been a part-time county public defender for 15 years, focused on representing indigent defendants in City Court.

In his private practice, he has represented individuals and businesses in criminal and civil matters, such as landlord/tenant issues and small claims matters.

His announcement said his “extensive experience as a civil litigator, defense attorney and prosecutor … has given (me) the skills and insight necessary to continue to assure that matters coming before City Court are handled justly and fairly.”

He and wife Sondra have two children, Abigail and David. The Gouldins have been involved in several local organizations and been active members in the community.