Oneonta Christian School Lacks Space For Its Needs 10/28/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Oneonta Christian School Lacks Space For Its Needs Otego Elementary Has It All, Unatego Board Told Julie Dostal, vice president, Oneonta Community Christian Academy, addresses the Unatego Central School board this evening on the academy buying the former Otego Elementary School for a new campus. Elizabeth Cook, OCCA director of programming, said the school has outgrown its school on River Street, and even lacks a gym. The Otego school has all of that, she said. The school board also heard presentations from Adam Diring of Diring Design Inc. on putting apartments, a community space and offices there, and Brigg Goodwin, president, Granite Data Solutions, McClellan Park, Calif., hopes to use the school for a sales/logistic branch of its company, which tries to hire disabled veterans for its products. The school board is planning a meeting in November to determination which bidder will win the property. (James Cummings/AllOTSEGO.com) FULL REPORT IN THIS WEEK'S NEWSPAPERS