Oneonta Christian School Looks At Otego Elementary

Unatego Central Board Also Considers

Housing, IT Firm For School It Closed

OTEGO – Three new plans for the former Otego Elementary School building, including one from the Oneonta Christian Academy, will be presented to the Unatego Central school board at a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28.

The entire board will hear the presentations, ask questions, and then make a decision at a Nov. 4 meeting on which proposal to accept.

The three proposals are:

Oneonta Christian Academy, a fixture in Oneonta for 35 years, submitted a proposal to move the private school from the current location on River Street to the former elementary school. The proposal focuses on maintaining the structure as an educational institution for the more than 90 students, as well as offering any excess space as rentals for area businesses.

Dirig Design, a 10-year-old drafting and design firm located in Wells Bridge, focuses on custom kitchens and millwork. Its proposal envisions a mixed use residential/commercial building, with a seven-year, $750,000 investment plan resulting in nine apartments and 16 mixed-use commercial spaces when complete.

Granite Data Solutions, based in McClellan Park, Calif., is an IT service provider. Granite, a Disabled Veteran-owned Business Enterprise, has been in business for 19 years and proposes to renovate the former school to serve as their New York/East Coast full-service sales and logistics operations center. The company focuses on hiring disabled and other veterans, and currently employ 35 at its West Coast location.

After a first round of bids last year, the school board selected AgZeit, based in Vestal, which planned to grow agricultural products inside the building. However, the company was unable to move forward and the project was abandoned.