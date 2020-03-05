Oneonta Churches Revive World Day Of Prayer Here

Zimbabwe Service In 1962 Launched Event

ONEONTA – The sounds of Zimbabwean songs will sound at 5:30 p.m. Friday through the Salvation Army Church, 25 River St., as the World Day of Prayer is celebrated locally for the first time in many years.

Before the service, beginning at 4:30 p.m., pianist Leslie Bauer will teach the songs to all who would like to participate. Nursery care will be available. A fellowship time will follow the celebration.

The Salvation Army’s new co-pastor, Maj. Cheryl Compton, will host the WDP service. Pastor Donna Taylor Martin, Elm Park United Methodist, will offer a Meditation centered on “Rise! Take Your Mat and Walk.” The Rev. Dr. Cynthia Walton-Leavitt, First United Presbyterian (“Red Door”) Church, is coordinating other parts of the service with other local churches.

Women, men, and children in more than 170 countries and regions will celebrate the ecumenical World Day of Prayer on the first Friday of March.