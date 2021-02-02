Oneonta, Cooperstown Police Reforms Readied

City, Village Plan Hearings Next Week

The City of Oneonta and Village of Cooperstown are ready to seek public input for proposed police reforms, as follows:

In Oneonta, Common Council has scheduled a public hearing for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9. No draft is available yet. The public may participate via the city’s Facebook page, www.youtube.com/cityofoneonta, or via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84602261161?pwd=M1pNQkdWaXhYODB4UHlCdHJLMWZ4QT09

In Cooperstown, Village Board has schedule a public hearing for 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11. For draft, click above. Participate by visiting the village website, https://www.cooperstownny.org/, clicking on Calendar of Events, and clicking the "Police Plan Presentation" link.

Last June, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Governor Cuomo established the State Police Reform & Reinvention Collaborative, requiring all municipalities with police to convene Community Advisory Boards to review departmental policies and practices.

In Otsego County, Oneonta and Cooperstown were the only localities affected. Each has an advisory board, and these plans are the result and are due in Albany by April 1.

At the county level, the county board’s Public Safety & Legal Affairs Committee, chaired by Rep. Dan Wilber, R-Burlington, is acting as the advisory committee.