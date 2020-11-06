Oneonta Farmers Market Moves To Winter Home In Foothills

ONEONTA – This Saturday, the Oneonta Farmers Market will find their new winter home inside atrium of Foothills.

“The walkway space we usually use for the winter market was too close for social distancing and improperly ventilated,” said Meg Kennedy, market president and owner of ARK Floral. “It wasn’t a safe space with the pandemic going on.”

After “searching around,” she said, they settled on a deal with Foothills, where they will reside from 9 a.m. – noon every Saturday, Nov. 7-April 17. “They are being more than accommodating,” she said. “They’re very accessible, they have great parking, it’s everything a farmers market could dream of.”

In addition to ARK Floral, Berry Brook Farm, Tauzel Farms, Mulligan Creek, Middlefield Orchards, 221 Bakery, and Mill Hollow Maple will have booths in the winter market.