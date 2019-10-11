Oneonta Man, Teens Charged In Worcester Man’s Murder

By LIBBY CUDMORE • Special To www.AllOTSEGO.com

ONEONTA – An Oneonta man and three teenagers were charged with murder after they allegedly shot a Worcester man to death in his home last night.

Nicolas Meridy, 32, one 17 year old and two 15 year olds, all of Oneonta, were arrested after the body of Kenneth W. Robinson, 53, was found with a fatal gunshot wound inside of his residence on Head Road in Worcester.

At 9:18 p.m. last night, Otsego County 911 received a call of a house fire at a residence on Head Road. East Worcester and Worcester Fire Departments responded, and inside the residence, troopers located Robinson’s body.

According to Trooper Aga Dembinska, public relations officer, Troop C, it is believed that Robinson is related to one of the suspects.

All four are currently in State Police custody and will be arraigned later this evening.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined, pending an investigation with the State Fire Investigators. The investigation into Robinson’s death is ongoing.

The New York State Police was assisted by the City of Oneonta Police Department, Otesgo County Sheriff’s Department, New York State Park Police, Office of Fire Prevention and Control, Worcester Fire Department and East Worcester Fire Department.