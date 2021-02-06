Oneonta Police Review Seeking Public Inputs

By MIKE FORSTER ROTHBART • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

ONEONTA – An Oneonta police reform committee is soliciting public input via an online survey and through a public meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m., according to a City of Oneonta news release.

The anonymous survey has 23 questions related to residents’ experiences with the City of Oneonta Police Department. Click here to participate.

The Community Advisory Board to the Oneonta Police Department was organized in June 2020 in response to public outcry over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued Executive Order 203, which required the creation of community boards to collect public input on local police agencies.

The Oneonta CAB has met bi-weekly since October, working with the Oneonta Police to gather community input, review and update police policies. Both Oneonta and Cooperstown have their own advisory boards developing plans, which are due to the state by April 1.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Tuesday’s public meeting will be held online via Zoom at

http://bit.ly/OneontaCAB. Participants can also join by phone by calling (646) 558 8656 and entering the following information: Meeting ID: 846 0226 1161, Passcode: 869461 The meeting will be live-streamed and can be viewed afterwards on the City of Oneonta YouTube page at www.youtube.com/cityofoneonta.