Oneonta Residents Weigh In On Environmental Impact of Rail Yard Development

ONEONTA – Though the formal public hearing on the Railyards Generic Environmental Statement isn’t until Tuesday, March 5, concerned citizens voiced their opinions at tonight’s Common Council meeting

Chief among the complaints was that the GEIS failed to focusing on an option to develop renewable energy sources for a future development of the Railyards.

Colleen Blacklock said she had hoped the GEIS would include renewable energy sources for future developers, or consider building an “eco-park.”

“I would like to see us explore this idea of an eco park, a net zero eco park with wind and solar and geothermal energies,” she explained.

Dr. Vicky Lentz, a Biology professor at SUNY Oneonta, said that the many would have preferred a “segmentation” analysis rather than that showed the impact of what some commentators said were “interrelated projects,” such as the gas decompressor station proposed last August.

“These interrelated projects could have a cumulative impact on the greater Oneonta area,” she said.

Keith Shue, a technical advisor for the environmental group Otesego 2000, thought the GEIS needed to give a comprehensive analysis while Mark Davies, who teaches about sustainable environmental practices at Hartwick College, said the city needed to stop the advancement of climate change.

“Climate change is reality,” he said. “We will have all kinds of damage to our social, economic, and environmental fabric. It’s time for us to look forward, at renewable and green energies.”

After all public comments were heard, Mary Beth Bianconi, a Delaware Engineering partner, said she valued the feedback and said because there was no specific development plan, the GEIS only provided a generic analysis.

Common Council will hold a public hearing on the GEIS on March 5 and people can submit questions and comments to on the project to Delaware Engineering from that date until March 18.