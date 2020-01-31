Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Oneonta Window & Door Celebrates Grand Opening Oneonta Window & Door Celebrates Grand Opening 01/31/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Oneonta Window & Door Celebrates Grand Opening Heather Smith, sales leader at Oneonta Window & Door, cuts the ribbon this afternoon at the new enterprise at 20 Lewis St. Assisting in the ceremony are, from left, Greg Roger, coordinator; Katrina Van Zandt, Destination Oneonta director of membership; Jay Shultis, proprietor; Brian Adrian, marketing coordinator, and Ralph Pistor, controller. Behind them are, from left, Mayor Gary Herzig, Otsego Chamber President Barbara Ann Heegan, Otsego Now President Jody Zakrevsky, and Katie Moshier, representing state Sen. Jim Seward. (JIm Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)