Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › ‘Oneonta’s Heartthrob’ In Town To Shoot New Film ‘Oneonta’s Heartthrob’ In Town To Shoot New Film 08/16/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People OSCAR WINNER DIRECTS CARVIN ‘Oneonta’s Heartthrob’ Shoots New Film Locally Korey Rowe, left, steadies the camera on actor Cuyle Carvin, dubbed “Oneonta’s Heartthrob,” as they prepare for a scene in the film “Asteroids,” written by Rowe and his screenwriting partner, Dylan Avery, inside ISD this afternoon. Cuyle, a 1999 OHS graduate who is also starring in the forthcoming film “The 24th” by Oscar-winning director Kevin Willmott, will be in his hometown for the next week to finish the film. At left is Liam Jennings, who was working on the film. (Ian Austin/AllOTSGO.com)