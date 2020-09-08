Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Oneonta’s Mallory Delaney State ‘Woman of Distinction’ Oneonta’s Mallory Delaney State ‘Woman of Distinction’ 09/08/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People SEWARD HONORS BASSETT P-A Oneonta’s Mallory Delaney State ‘Woman of Distinction’ State Sen. Jim Seward, R-Milford, presents a plaque this morning to Mallory Delaney of Oneonta, honoring her as one of the state Senate’s Women of Distinction for 2020. In practice for five years at 125 Main in Oneonta, she focuses on addiction recovery and “medically complex” adults. During the COVID-19 pandemic threat, she worked in screening tents through snow, rain and heat, helping test thousands of people from across the eight-county region. With Delaney and the senator this morning in Bassett’s Clark Auditorium are Bassett Network President/CEO Tommy Ibrahim, right, and Bassett Hospital President Bill LeCates, left. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com) CLICK HERE FOR FULL PRESS RELEASE
I am thrilled that Mallory Delaney has received this prestigious award as she truly is a hero.
As a nurse at Otsego County Dept of Health, my co-workers and I have sent many to her testing tent throughout the last several months. She has worked tirelessly through all types of hours and adverse weather, never losing her composure or pleasantness.
What continues to impresses me the most about Mallory is her level of dedication, compassion and empathy. If a person Mallory had tested was very ill, she would call that person to see how they were doing, and, if needed, would provide medical follow-up immediately. People were and are, safe in her hands.
Congratulations Mallory! You have been an anchor amidst this COVID-19 storm.