Only 2 New Cases Reported In 3 Days

Morris Fatality Still Only Local One

COOPERSTOWN – As of noon today, there were 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Otsego County, up two from Tuesday, according to county Public Health Director Heidi Bond.

Of the total, two are hospitalized, two have recovered and are off isolation. Brenda L. Utter’s death Thursday, March 26, is still the only coronavirus death in the county.

Bond also reported:

• 226 negative tests

• 103 people on mandatory quarantine

• Six people on precautionary quarantine

• 26 people have been released from precautionary/mandatory quarantine.

Everyone should be following these precautions to prevent the spread of illness, Bond said:

• Wash your hands often and for at least 20 seconds

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

• Avoid physical contact like handshakes and hugs

• Keep a 6-foot distance between yourself and others when out in public

• Stay home at all times, unless you need to conduct essential business