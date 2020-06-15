OPT Running Otsego Express Bus To Sidney

ONEONTA – Oneonta Public Transit will begin running the Otsego Express Route 6 on Monday, June 22 as a means of helping Arc Otsego clients use public transportation to get between Oneonta and Sidney.

The bus will make stops at the Oneonta Park and Ride and Department of Transportation, Otego Elementary School, Church Street in Wells Bridge, the Red Apple in Unadilla and Amphenol and the Great American in Sidney. The fare structure will remain the same.

Route 6 service to the Town of Hartwick is still temporarily suspended and is expected to

resume once the Arc Otsego’s operation of Route 6 is restored.