Otego Man Charged With Manslaughter In Pittsfield Crash

TOWN OF PITTSFIELD – An Otego man was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree Manslaughter in the Pittsfield crash that killed two women in July.

Shane M. Santiago, 26, Otego, was arrested by State Police Troop C after an investigation revealed that he had allegedly been driving recklessly when the 2011 Ford Escape went off the roadway on County Highway 13 in Pittsfield.

“He was driving 85 miles per hour around a steep curve,” said District Attorney John Muehl.

Two 21-year-old passengers, Cheyenn J. Aubry, Bainbridge and Tehya E. Gonzalez, Treadwell, died at the scene, while Santiago was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and released.

It is not yet known if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, and the investigation continues. “The charges could change, based on what we find,” said Muehl.

Santiago was arraigned virtually and remanded on $2,000 cash bail or $4,000 bond.

Muehl said he intends to bring the case before the grand jury.