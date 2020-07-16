Victims ID’d in Fatal Crash; Driver Facing Criminal Charges

PITTSFIELD – The two women who were killed in yesterday’s one-car crash in Pittsfield have been identified as Tehya E. Gonzalez, 21, Bainbridge and Cheyenn J. Aubry, 21, Treadwell.

The driver, a 26 year old male, is facing criminal charges; his name will be released after he is formally charged.

According to Trooper Aga Dembinska, Troop C public information officer, another car witnessed the car drive off the road and called 911. The car allegedly went down an embankment and struck several trees.