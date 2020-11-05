Otsego Chamber To Honor Seward As ‘Distinguished Citizen’

Theresa’s, Custom Electronics, Pathfinder Honored Too

ONEONTA – Retiring state Senator Jim Seward, R-Milford, will be honored with the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce’s Eugene A. Bettiol, Jr., Distinguished Citizen Award during a virtual awards ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12.

“Senator Seward has been a strong supporter of business and manufacturing in the regions he serves, and he has always worked hard on behalf of the business community’s needs,” wrote Barbara Ann Heegan, Chamber president, in a press release. “Senator Seward’s positive influence and ability to work with all community members and businesses has delivered tremendous results. He has secured funding for numerous local projects and causes that have made significant, long- lasting impact on quality of life for Otsego County residents.”

The award, sponsored by A & D Transport Services, has been given since 2002, to Otsego County citizens who have made a long-term impact on our region and who have given back to the community through their dedicated hard work and commitment to our community.

This year’s dinner, themed #TogetherWeThrive, will also honor three local businesses. They are:

• Theresa’s Emporium, the Key Bank, NA 21st Annual Small Business of the Year Award.

• Pathfinder Produce and the Mobile Market, a micro-business of Pathfinder Village, Inc, the Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield Breakthrough Business of the Year.

• Custom Electronics, the NBT Bank Distinguished Business of the Year.

Though the event will be held virtually, the Chamber will host Restaurant Week, Nov. 14 – 21 for takeout or dine-in specials to garner positive publicity and additional business to boost commerce for the region’s restaurants.