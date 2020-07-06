Otsego County Fair Announces Cancellation

MORRIS – After” exhausting all avenues,” the Otsego County Fair announced that the 2020 event has been cancelled, according to a press release on their website.

“Without any guidelines from NYS, CDC, and with high demands for the Dept. of Health, it will be impossible to have the 75th Annual Otsego County Fair,” the press release read. “We completely understand your frustrations and heartbreak not having your county fair and we can assure you we’ve exhausted all avenues.”

The Fair is scheduled for Aug. 3-8, 2021, and over the next year, the press release said that upgrades and repairs will be made to the fairground.