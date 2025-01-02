Octeters pause for a photo at Clark Tower during last year’s Winter Octet Challenge. After completing eight of the activities, participants receive a special embroidered Winter Octet patch and a waterproof sticker. (Photo courtesy of Otsego Outdoors)

Otsego Outdoors Announces Its Winter Octet Challenge

OTSEGO COUNTY—Think winter means spending time inside? For many, it means spending more time outside. Otsego Outdoors, a collaborative program of Otsego 2000, Otsego Land Trust, the Otsego County Conservation Association and the Butternut Valley Alliance, has offered 15 seasonal Octet Challenges since February 2021.

“The Winter Octet Challenges are our most popular,” said Peg Odell, program and communications manager of Otsego 2000. “Some people love the snow and year-round recreation. And for others, when cabin fever hits, they are looking for something to do and get some exercise and fresh air. People tell us the Otsego Octet Challenges are a great motivator.”

Otsego Outdoors started the Otsego Octet Challenges to connect people with year-round opportunities to enjoy the outdoors in and near Otsego County. The Otsego Outdoors Winter Octet Challenge runs through March 19, 2025.

For the Winter Octet challenge, participants can choose eight of the 13 featured trails at state parks (Glimmerglass, Gilbert Lake, Robert V. Riddell, and Betty and Wilbur Davis), state forests (Arnold Lake, Goodyear Lake Waterway Access, Texas Schoolhouse), an Otsego Land Trust property (Parslow Road Conservation Area), a town park (Fortin Park), private property open to the public (Clark Tower Trail, the Silas Lane Loop, part of the Oneonta Susquehanna Greenway, and the Wilber Lake Trail). Also included is the Rogers Environmental Education Center in Sherburne. And there is a “Choose Your Own” option that includes any outdoor activity in Otsego County—ice skating, winter biking, sledding, tubing, making a snowman, and ice fishing, as well as hiking, snowshoeing, or skiing on other trails.

After completing eight of the activities (the octet), participants receive a special embroidered Winter Octet patch and a waterproof sticker.

People also can get credit toward the Otsego Outdoors Winter Octet Challenge by attending an outdoor event, officials said. There are First Day Hikes at Glimmerglass State Park, Gilbert Lake State Park, and the Rogers Center on January 1. OCCA has multiple upcoming events, and the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club leads a hike every Tuesday morning. For information on these and other events, see otsegooutdoors.org

To participate in the Otsego Outdoors Winter Octet, go to www.otsegooutdoors.org for more information on the featured trails and a registration form. Those with questions about the program or suggestions for other trails to include in future challenges can call (607) 547-8881 or e-mail outdoors@otsego2000.org.