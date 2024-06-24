Advertisement. Advertise with us

Paddlepalooza participants can bring their own kayak, paddleboard or canoe, or arrange to rent one in advance. (Photo courtesy of Otsego Land Trust)

‘Paddlepalooza’ To Celebrate Paddling, Otsego Lake

COOPERSTOWN—Otsego Outdoors invites beginner and experienced paddlers to take part in Paddlepalooza on Saturday, June 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Brookwood Point Conservation Area, outside of Cooperstown on Otsego Lake. This event will feature guided paddles, music by the Woodshop Project, information on Otsego Lake and recreation, lawn games, a garden tour, and more.

At 9:15 a.m., Otsego 2000 will offer a talk and paddle about the Glimmerglass Historic District, as this year marks the 25th anniversary of its listing on the National Register of Historic Places. Jessie Ravage, architectural historian and author of the Glimmerglass Historic District National Register Nomination, will lead the paddle.

Cherise Tolbert of the Otsego Land Trust will lead a Family SUP at 9:45 a.m. Kids and adults can explore the shoreline on stand-up paddleboards. At 10 a.m., Canoe and Kayak Rentals and Sales will give a talk on paddling and Otsego Lake, followed by a 10:30 a.m. Guided Paddle and Boat Parade. The Cooperstown Friends of the Parks will lead a paddle at 11:30 a.m. At 12:30 p.m., Otsego County Conservation Association’s Queer Outdoors will offer a Pride Paddle for the LGBTQ+ community and allies. 

As numbers are limited for paddles, participants are asked to reserve their spot in advance at otsegooutdoors.org or by calling Otsego 2000 at (607) 547-8881. Participants can bring their own kayak, paddleboard or canoe, or arrange to rent one in advance. Canoe and Kayak Rentals and Sales is offering a 10 percent discount on rentals for the event by using the code “otsegooutdoors”. 

During the event, Canoe and Kayak Rentals and Sales will offer free 15-minute demos of kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, and canoes, and will also offer rentals. The Catskill Regional Invasive Species Partnership will demonstrate boat washing to prevent the spread of invasive species. In addition, there will be information tables by the OCCA, OLT, the SUNY Oneonta Biological Field Station, the Otsego Lake Association, Otsego Outdoors, and Otsego 2000.

Other scheduled events include a Brookwood Garden Tour at noon and an Otsego Area Rowing Pop-Up, also at noon.

“Otsego Outdoors Paddlepalooza is a chance to celebrate paddling and to enjoy the beauty of Brookwood Point and Otsego Lake,” said Peg Odell, Otsego 2000 program and communications manager. “We encourage people to sign up for the guided paddles in advance, as space is limited.”

She noted that Paddlepalooza is a low-impact, pack in/pack out event. Participants are encouraged to bring a reusable water bottle as well as a snack or a picnic.

There is no cost to attend Paddlepalooza, but participants may need to rent a kayak, paddleboard or canoe. If the cost of a rental will prohibit someone from participating in a guided paddle, they are asked to e-mail outdoors@otsego2000.org or to call (607) 547-8881. A limited number of boats to borrow free of charge will be available.  

Brookwood Point Conservation Area, an Otsego Land Trust property open to the public, is located at 6000 State Highway 80 (West Lake Road) in Cooperstown.

Otsego Outdoors is a collaborative program of Otsego 2000, the Otsego Land Trust, the Otsego County Conservation Association, and the Butternut Valley Alliance. Otsego Outdoors connects people with year-round recreation in and near Otsego County and offers a new Otsego Octet Challenge each season.

The Otsego Outdoors Summer Octet Challenge runs from June 20 to September 22. Participating in Paddlepalooza counts toward the Summer Challenge. Complete eight of the featured activities to earn a free embroidered patch and sticker and a listing on the Otsego Outdoors Challenge Roster.

