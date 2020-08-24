Parents, Need Daycare Help? 1st Step, Fill Out County Survey

COOPERSTOWN – Embattled parents of K-12 stay-at-home youngsters, help is on the way.

County Treasurer Allen Ruffles, IT Director Brian Pokorny and others were discussing child-care challenges the county’s workforce is facing, and wondered: What if everyone comes together to look for a solution?

The first step, they decided, is to gauge the size of the problem, and they developed a surveymonkey.com survey “to have a better understanding of the needs,” according to an announcement issued this afternoon. “We will review the results of this survey to see if we can do anything to assist residents with daycare needs.”

Parents, please fill out the form by this Thursday, Aug. 24, so the county’s working group can get started.