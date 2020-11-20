Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Parking Lot 75 Percent Done, Village Trustee Told On Tour Parking Lot 75 Percent Done, Village Trustee Told On Tour 11/20/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Parking Lot 75 Percent Done, Village Trustee Told On Tour Scott Metke, center, project manager for McCarthy Building Companies, based in St. Louis, reports the 150-space parking lot under construction at Walnut and Susquehanna is 75 percent complete. At left is Village Trustee MacGuire Benton, who was given a tour of the project this morning. Originally, Benton said, the plan was to complete the parking lot by last July, in time for Derek Jeter’s induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame, but the COVID-19 threat delayed both Induction and the job’s completion. Most of the work to date has been out of sight — drainage, primarily — but McCarthy plans to have the lot black-topped before the asphalt plants close for the season, Benton says he was told, with completion, including the final coat, lights and landscaping in the spring. Also on the tour are, from left, McCarthy’s Bob Valeski; Kendra Beers-Capraro. Bassett facilities-planning director, and McCarthy’s Elizabeth Swart. Benton said he’s glad he supported the project, which he anticipates will easing traffic on Atwell, Fair and Beaver streets around Bassett, and thus increase pedestrian safety. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)