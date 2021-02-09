PAT PIDGEON RETIRING AS CHIEF OF OFD

ONEONTA – Oneonta Fire Chief Patrick W. Pidgeon, the ninth member of his family to served in the OFD is retiring, effective March 25.

Chief Pidgeon joined the City of Oneonta Fire Department in 1985 as a call firefighter.

In his 36 years with the city, he served as a firefighter, crew leader, fire captain and eventually was promoted to fire chief, a position he has held since 2010.

Throughout his career, he has served in a variety of assignments including training, emergency medical services, fire prevention, and emergency management.

Pidgeon was one of the first members of the Oneonta Fire Department to attain licensure as an Advanced Life Support (“ALS”) Emergency Medical Technician, which provided him with life-saving skills that are used to provide urgent treatment in medical emergencies.

The ninth member of his family to be a member of the Oneonta Fire Department, Chief Pidgeon is particularly proud of his family’s legacy of service. “My family has a long history of service to the City of Oneonta,” Pidgeon said. “My grandfather, Charles Pidgeon Sr. began working for the City in 1955. My father also served the community in various roles for over 20 years. Additionally, my father, brother, uncles, and cousins have all been members of the Oneonta Fire Department. My two sons were both OFD Explorers. I am proud to have been able to continue this tradition of service.”

Under his leadership, the department, an all-hazards response agency, has served the City and surrounding fire district, including the Town of Oneonta, 24/7/365 providing firefighting and emergency medical services.

“I have been so fortunate to work with such a great group of people who have a tremendous sense of pride and professionalism. Oneonta Firefighters are highly motivated and well-trained, and put their best into every call and treat the community as their own family. While my decision to retire was difficult, the City is being left in very capable hands.”