Phyllis F. Mattison, 92; Active In Milford Center Baptist Church

MILFORD – Phyllis F. Mattison, 92, who was active in Milford Center Community Bible Church, died peacefully on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Cooperstown Center where she resided.

She was born May 28, 1928, at Parshall Hospital in Oneonta, the daughter of Stuart A. and Ena M. (Dana) Foote.

Phyllis grew up in Otego and graduated from Otego Central School in 1945. She attended Rochester Institute of Technology, majoring in interior design.

On Aug. 25, 1946, Phyllis married Choral L. Mattison at the Otego Baptist Church. He predeceased her in January 1992.

Phyllis was previously employed at Amphenol and Astrocom.

She was very active in the Milford Center Community Bible Church and a current member of the Susquehanna Valley Senior Citizens as well as a past member of area bowling leagues.

Her many hobbies included crocheting/sewing, camping, gardening and crafting miniatures.

Phyllis was well-known for her love of family, butterflies, cardinals and Hershey kisses.

She is survived by her sons, Choral (Marilyn) and Roderick, both of Milford and Terry (Becky) of Oneonta; grandchildren, Heather Cotton, Robert Mattison, Amy (Tim) Adtkins, Erin (Curt) Abare, James Mattison, Shawn (Jaclyn) Mattison and Emily (Anthony) Mattison-Welsh; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Also surviving are her sisters, Ina (Donald) Phillips, Sara (Richard) Yager and Susena (Randolph) Hulbert; a brother-in-law, Howard Mattice; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides her husband and parents, Phyllis was predeceased by sons, Harry and Stuart; great-granddaughter, Elizabeth; sisters, Evelyn McLaughlin, Coralie Mattice, Helen Dropp and Carolyn Manley; and stepmother, Viola Foote

A funeral service will take place in the spring under the direction of Tillapaugh Funeral Home in Cooperstown.

Memorial donations may be made to Milford Center Community Bible Church or Milford Fire Department/Emergency Squad.