Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Pizza Hut Comes Up With Novel Promotion Pizza Hut Comes Up With Novel Promotion 03/19/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News CRISIS INSPIRES CREATIVITY Pizza Hut Comes Up With Novel Promotion Melanie Brienza, who works at the Cooperstown Commons’ Pizza Hut, has come up with a novel promotion: Spend $30 on an order, and receive a roll of toilet paper, (a rarity around here since the State of Emergency began last Friday). If you pick the right roll, win a free large pizza. Manager Lacey Gould of Cooperstown and Mike Borggreen of Schenevus were minding the display this morning. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)