By: Jim Kevlin  03/19/2020
Pizza Hut Comes Up With Novel Promotion

CRISIS INSPIRES CREATIVITY

Melanie Brienza, who works at the Cooperstown Commons’ Pizza Hut, has come up with a novel promotion: Spend $30 on an order, and receive a roll of toilet paper, (a rarity around here since the State of Emergency began last Friday). If you pick the right roll, win a free large pizza. Manager Lacey Gould of Cooperstown and Mike Borggreen of Schenevus were minding the display this morning. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)

