Police: Drunk Driver Hit Motorcyclist

ONEONTA – A Mount Vision woman was arrested and charged with DWI after she allegedly struck a 78-year-old motorcyclist on Oneida Street.

According to Aga Dembinska, Troop C public relations officer, Cristina J. Tilton, 54, was traveling east on Oneida when she began turning left onto Country Club Road and into the path of a motorcycle being driven by Donald O. Fredenburg, 78, Oneonta, who was traveling west n Oneida Street.

Fredenburg was ejected from the motorcycle and airlifted by LifeNet to Wilson Medical Center, where he was treated and released.

After allegedly observing “characteristics associated with alcohol impairment” and detecting the odor of alcohol, Tilton was given a field sobriety test, which she allegedly failed. She was transported to the Oneonta barracks for processing ,where her reportable B.A.C was allegedly .10 percent. It was also determined that Tilton’s license was revoked.

She was charged with the misdemeanors of Driving While Intoxicated, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the second degree and Assault in the third degree, and released on appearance tickets to the town of Oneonta court on Oct. 6, then turned over to a sober third party.