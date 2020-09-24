Police: Teen Threatened Law Enforcement

ONEONTA – An Oneonta teenager was arrested after he allegedly called Otsego County 911 and threatened law enforcement with violence.

According to Trooper Aga Dembinska, Troop C Public Relations officer, a teenager made approximately 40 illegitimate phone calls to Otsego County 911 between 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22. Some of the calls threatened violence against the 911 center and members of law enforcement, but did not specify an agency.

The calls were traced to an Oneonta residence, where troopers interviewed an adult and a juvenile. The juvenile was arrested and issued a Family Court Appearance ticket.