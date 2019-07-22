Police To Public: Help Find Missing Oneonta Woman

ONEONTA – Troopers are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Amanda Lee Chandler, 27, of Oneonta.

Chandler was last seen about a week ago in the City of Oneonta and, since, has not had any contact with any family or friends.

She is 5-foot-5, approximately 150 pounds and has blue eyes. She currently has shoulder length brown hair with blonde ends. Chandler was last seen wearing a T-shirt, jeans and black sneakers.

If you have seen her or have any information, call State Police at (607) 432-3211.